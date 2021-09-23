Photo: PEO celebrates centennial

Gilroy’s chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization, known as PEO, celebrated its 100th anniversary with an event at Old City Hall on Sept. 12. The organization supports female high school seniors in Gilroy with scholarships to help them attend college. It works with counselors at Gilroy and Christopher high schools in order to select a needy student. PEO raises funds through a number of events including Bunco games and a flea market booth. PEO is an international organization that was founded in 1869.