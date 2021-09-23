good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 23, 2021
Contributed photo
FeaturedNews

Photo: PEO celebrates centennial

By: Staff Report
Gilroy’s chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization, known as PEO, celebrated its 100th anniversary with an event at Old City Hall on Sept. 12. The organization supports female high school seniors in Gilroy with scholarships to help them attend college. It works with counselors at Gilroy and Christopher high schools in order to select a needy student. PEO raises funds through a number of events including Bunco games and a flea market booth. PEO is an international organization that was founded in 1869.

Staff Report

