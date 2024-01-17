PHOTO: Plaza Allium construction continues

A sculpture created by Ride Art Studio in the shape of a garlic bulb was recently installed at the corner of East Tenth and Chestnut streets as part of the Plaza Allium development under construction. Approved by the Gilroy City Council in 2021, the seven-acre center by Evergreen Development Company will include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, a 120-room Hyatt hotel, BlueWave Express Car Wash, gas station and more. The former Chestnut Square shopping center, as well as Trans Valley Transport, were demolished in 2022 to make way for the new development.