A sculpture created by Ride Art Studio in the shape of a garlic bulb was recently installed at the corner of East Tenth and Chestnut streets as part of the Plaza Allium development under construction. Approved by the Gilroy City Council in 2021, the seven-acre center by Evergreen Development Company will include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, a 120-room Hyatt hotel, BlueWave Express Car Wash, gas station and more. The former Chestnut Square shopping center, as well as Trans Valley Transport, were demolished in 2022 to make way for the new development.
PHOTO: Plaza Allium construction continues
33
0
Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.
Please leave a comment
-PAID ADVERTISEMENT-
Featured Local Savings
RELATED ARTICLES
Local Scene: Gilroy Historical Society luncheon; preschool information night
Historical Society hosts luncheon The Gilroy Historical Society’s seventh annual...
Gilroy Police blotter, Jan. 8-15, 2024
Man arrested on weapons charges Gilroy Police arrested a man...
Kelly-Moore Paints shuts down all stores
Kelly-Moore Paints, a household word for the past 78...