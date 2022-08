The Gilroy Rodeo is back in town for its fourth year, and to mark the occasion, country band Bootleg performed in the final Downtown Live concert of the year on Aug. 4. The rodeo kicks off Aug. 12 at 2365 Dunlap Ave. with line dancing lessons, live music, and the Buckin Bash, which is described as an “abbreviated rodeo dedicated to all things that buck.” The rodeo continues Aug. 13-14 with various performances. For information and tickets, visit gilroyrodeo.com.