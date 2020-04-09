good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 9, 2020
EMPTY SPACE The Gilroy Crossing shopping center, home to big box retailers such as Target and Kohl’s, is nearly empty on April 2 as many stores remain closed and residents stay home during the statewide shelter-in-place order. Photo: The 111th Group Aerial Photography
BusinessFeaturedNews

PHOTO: View from the sky

By: Erik Chalhoub
Many have seen the economic impacts of California’s shelter-in-place order from the ground in the form of empty parking lots and minimal traffic. But the view from the air paints a much more drastic picture.

Julie and Pat Belanger, owners of The 111th Group Aerial Photography, captured the scene from above on a recent flight.

“While out in our airplane on Thursday, April 2, we flew over Gilroy and photographed how drastically changed our world had become so quickly especially at the shopping centers,” Julie Belanger said, noting that they leave their home only to fly and photograph together in their private aircraft at 1,000 feet, following social distancing protocols.

Founded in 1994, the Gilroy-based company, which flies out of the San Martin Airport, offers aerial photography for construction projects, commercial real estate, mapping and more.

Erik Chalhoub

