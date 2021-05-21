Work continues on a four-story apartment complex at the corner of First Street and Kern Avenue, adjacent to Safeway and Gilroy Express Wash. The project consists of 120 low income housing units on a nearly four-acre vacant lot. It could take roughly 18 months to construct, according to developer Jemcor Development Partners. The project has been in the planning stages since 2017.
PHOTO: Work continues on First/Kern apartments
