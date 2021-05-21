good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
62.8 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
May 21, 2021
Article Search
Work crews prepare a fresh shipment of lumber as foundation work gets underway for a four-story apartment complex at the corner of First Street and Kern Avenue. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedNews

PHOTO: Work continues on First/Kern apartments

By: Staff Report
39
0

Work continues on a four-story apartment complex at the corner of First Street and Kern Avenue, adjacent to Safeway and Gilroy Express Wash. The project consists of 120 low income housing units on a nearly four-acre vacant lot. It could take roughly 18 months to construct, according to developer Jemcor Development Partners. The project has been in the planning stages since 2017.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Christopher High School

Christopher High baseball team rounding into playoff form

Emanuel Lee -
Early in the season, the Christopher High baseball team...
Read more
Gilroy High School

Gilroy High stalwart Drew Gumin finishes strong

Emanuel Lee -
One of the all-time great stalwarts in Gilroy High...
Read more
Local News

Coyote Creek Golf Club hosts Women’s Golf Day

Staff Report -
Coyote Creek Golf Club is joining a global community...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Christopher High baseball team rounding into playoff form

Gilroy High stalwart Drew Gumin finishes strong