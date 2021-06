American Legion Post #217 hosted its annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 31 at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Gilroy. The event, which drew dozens of people, honors fallen soldiers throughout history. The Veterans Memorial Building is displaying the names of local soldiers who died in various wars.

Amelia Jennings, 9, meets VFW Post 6309 Commander John Ceballos. Photo: Robert Eliason

Photo: Robert Eliason