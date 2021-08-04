PHOTOS: Getting to know the GPD

Hundreds gathered Aug. 3 to chat with officers, pose for photos with the Mounted Unit and grab a cool treat during the Ice Cream With a Cop event hosted by the Gilroy Police Department. The two-hour event next to the police department on Hanna Street gave the public the chance to check out police vehicles and equipment while getting to know the officers over treats provided by Paleteria La Super Michoacana.

Bobby Griffith (left) and Raul Razo of the Gilroy Police Mounted Enforcement Unit answer questions about their horses and duties. Photo: Erik Chalhoub