August 4, 2021
Gilroy Police Officer Mark Tarasco and K-9 Maverick meet with the public during the Ice Cream With a Cop event on Aug. 3. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
PHOTOS: Getting to know the GPD

By: Erik Chalhoub
Hundreds gathered Aug. 3 to chat with officers, pose for photos with the Mounted Unit and grab a cool treat during the Ice Cream With a Cop event hosted by the Gilroy Police Department. The two-hour event next to the police department on Hanna Street gave the public the chance to check out police vehicles and equipment while getting to know the officers over treats provided by Paleteria La Super Michoacana.

Bobby Griffith (left) and Raul Razo of the Gilroy Police Mounted Enforcement Unit answer questions about their horses and duties. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
A SWAT vehicle was one of the many pieces of equipment on display at the Ice Cream With a Cop event. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
