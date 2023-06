The Gilroy High School’s June 8 Class of 2023 graduation ceremony featured remarks and refrains led by graduates, including the Pledge of Allegiance by Ashlyn Torres, welcome addresses by Alexis Miller and Martha Flores Esteban and recognition of faculty and staff by Marcus Horta.

Class of 2023 Valedictorian Brendan Nguyen and Salutatorian Vennette Valencia delivered speeches to the proud audience of family members and friends.