Gilbert Padilla sings from the porch at 366 Fifth St. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

PorchFest Gilroy returned to Hanna and Fifth streets Sept. 25. The free event, sponsored by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, featured musicians performing on neighborhood porches and lawns throughout the afternoon. Attendees set up their chairs on the sidewalk and listened to bands and solo acts perform in genres such as jazz, rock, country and more.