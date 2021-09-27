good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 28, 2021
NewsCrimeFeatured

Police blotter, Sept. 20-26, 2021: Rash of stolen vehicles

By: Staff Report
Sept. 20

• A sexual offense involving a child was reported on the 7200 block of Church Street at midnight.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on Alexander and East Tenth streets.

• A business was burglarized on the 6800 block of Silacci Way.

• An assault was reported on the 400 block of East Eighth Street at 4am.

• Grand theft was reported on the 8600 block of Monterey Street at 2pm.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of firearms being discharged on the 9500 block of Hummingbird Lane at 6pm.

Sept. 21

• Someone stole a vehicle parked on Crocker Lane and East Ninth Street.

• Petty theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle at 8am.

Sept. 22

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 400 block of East Luchessa Avenue and 6400 block of Barron Place.

• A business was burglarized on the 8200 block of Arroyo Circle.

• A sexual offense involving a child was reported on the 500 block of Stoney Court at 1pm.

• Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 400 block of Automall Court at 6pm.

Sept. 23

• Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 7400 block of Monterey Street at 6pm.

Sept. 24

• Petty theft was reported on the 600 block of Leavesley Road at 11am.

Sept. 26

• Injuries were reported in a traffic collision on Bolsa Road and Carnadero Avenue at midnight.

Information is compiled from public records.

Staff Report

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Gavilan College women’s volleyball team filled with local talent

Person dies after being struck by vehicle on Leavesley Road