Police blotter, Sept. 20-26, 2021: Rash of stolen vehicles

Sept. 20

• A sexual offense involving a child was reported on the 7200 block of Church Street at midnight.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on Alexander and East Tenth streets.

• A business was burglarized on the 6800 block of Silacci Way.

• An assault was reported on the 400 block of East Eighth Street at 4am.

• Grand theft was reported on the 8600 block of Monterey Street at 2pm.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of firearms being discharged on the 9500 block of Hummingbird Lane at 6pm.

Sept. 21

• Someone stole a vehicle parked on Crocker Lane and East Ninth Street.

• Petty theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle at 8am.

Sept. 22

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 400 block of East Luchessa Avenue and 6400 block of Barron Place.

• A business was burglarized on the 8200 block of Arroyo Circle.

• A sexual offense involving a child was reported on the 500 block of Stoney Court at 1pm.

• Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 400 block of Automall Court at 6pm.

Sept. 23

• Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 7400 block of Monterey Street at 6pm.

Sept. 24

• Petty theft was reported on the 600 block of Leavesley Road at 11am.

Sept. 26

• Injuries were reported in a traffic collision on Bolsa Road and Carnadero Avenue at midnight.

