Person dies after being struck by vehicle on Leavesley Road

A pedestrian died Sunday night after they were struck by a vehicle while walking on Leavesley Road near city limits.

According to Gilroy Police, first responders arrived on the scene of the crash around 8:52pm Sept. 26. Responding Gilroy officers, a citizen and Cal Fire attempted lifesaving efforts but the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police. California Highway Patrol and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted with road closures.

Investigators say the pedestrian was on the north side of Leavesley Road, between Marcella Avenue and Arroyo Circle, and walking westbound in the roadway wearing dark clothing. A vehicle traveling in the same direction collided with the pedestrian.

Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to police.

The pedestrian has not been identified, as police are working with the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner’s Office to determine their identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gilroy Police Department at 408.846.0350.