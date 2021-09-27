good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 28, 2021
FeaturedNews

Person dies after being struck by vehicle on Leavesley Road

Pedestrian has not been identified

By: Staff Report
A pedestrian died Sunday night after they were struck by a vehicle while walking on Leavesley Road near city limits.

According to Gilroy Police, first responders arrived on the scene of the crash around 8:52pm Sept. 26. Responding Gilroy officers, a citizen and Cal Fire attempted lifesaving efforts but the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police. California Highway Patrol and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted with road closures. 

Investigators say the pedestrian was on the north side of Leavesley Road, between Marcella Avenue and Arroyo Circle, and walking westbound in the roadway wearing dark clothing. A vehicle traveling in the same direction collided with the pedestrian.

Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to police.

The pedestrian has not been identified, as police are working with the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner’s Office to determine their identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gilroy Police Department at 408.846.0350.

Staff Report

