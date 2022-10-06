good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 6, 2022
national night out gilroy police department
Jolene Martinez, 4, sits atop a Gilroy Police motorcycle while Sgt. Michael McMahon shows her the controls during National Night Out on Oct. 4. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Photos: National Night Out 2022

By: Erik Chalhoub
Hundreds gathered Oct. 4 to chat with officers and take part in various activities during the National Night Out event hosted by the Gilroy Police Department, City of Gilroy and other local organizations.

The three-hour event between Gilroy City Hall and the library gave the public the chance to check out police and fire vehicles and equipment while meeting officers and firefighters. The free event also featured a resource fair, music, raffles, safety information, giveaways and more.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get to know you, and likewise, you get to know the humans behind the badge,” Police Chief Pedro Espinoza told the crowd.

