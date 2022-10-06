Photos: National Night Out 2022

Hundreds gathered Oct. 4 to chat with officers and take part in various activities during the National Night Out event hosted by the Gilroy Police Department, City of Gilroy and other local organizations.

The three-hour event between Gilroy City Hall and the library gave the public the chance to check out police and fire vehicles and equipment while meeting officers and firefighters. The free event also featured a resource fair, music, raffles, safety information, giveaways and more.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get to know you, and likewise, you get to know the humans behind the badge,” Police Chief Pedro Espinoza told the crowd.