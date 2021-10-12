good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 13, 2021
The Northern California Renaissance Faire was in full action on Oct. 10 at Casa de Fruta in Hollister. The festival takes place on the weekends and will run until Oct. 24. (Photo by Juan Reyes)
FeaturedNews

Photos: Northern California Renaissance Fair

Step back in time

By: Juan Reyes
The Northern California Renaissance Faire festivities continued this past weekend as hundreds of guests showed up to celebrate Oktoberfest inside the makeshift town of Willington at Casa de Fruta.

The festival features crafts such as ceramics and sculpture, clothing, glass art, hats and garlands, jewelry and plenty of other accessories related to the Renaissance era. 

The Willington Village area features games and rides such as archery, axe throw and a giant swing. There’s also plenty of stages set up for various shows including The Queen’s Royal Reception, Dirty Laundry and The World Tournament of Champions Joust Troupe that features jousting, sword fighting and games of skill.

The food court has traditional Renaissance-style food to choose from as well as fan favorites such as smoked turkey legs, tri-tip sandwiches, bacon wrapped jalapeños and cinnamon buns.

Some guests can have tea with Queen Elizabeth that happens daily at 4pm and runs at $31 per adult or $15.50 per child. The event, which is hosted by the Guild of St. Cuthbert, features a prix fixe menu including scones, tea sandwiches, dessert and tea. Reservations are suggested by visiting stcuthbertguild.com.

The Renaissance Faire is on Saturdays and Sundays until October 24. The gates open at 10am and close by 6pm.

This weekend is the mystery and adventure of the Venetian Carnevale & Masquerade, followed by next week’s Halloween Fantasy with a costume contest. Those interested can register at the Queen’s Courtyard at 2:45pm and the contest will begin there at 3pm. 

The contest will be held on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be prizes for the best adult and child’s costume.

Guests are not required to wear a costume; however, the experience is heightened when one is worn, according to Faire officials.

Admission is $30 for adults and children 12 years old and under are free every weekend.  Admission price includes all entertainment.

Pets are not allowed but service animals as defined by the ADA are admitted. 

Parking is $10 for the back lot or $20 for preferred parking area, which is closer to the entrance. Cash only.

Where: Casa de Fruta, 10031 Pacheco Pass Highway

When: Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 24. 

Time: 10am-6pm

