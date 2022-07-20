PitStop Outreach receives $5K grant

PitStop Outreach received a $5,000 grant from Spectrum on July 14 to help the organization deliver food and other necessities to those in need.

The mission of PitStop Outreach is to work in partnership with unhoused residents of Gilroy to improve their safety, health and well-being and to meet their basic needs.

“We are very grateful for Spectrum’s support for the PitStop Outreach program and the amazing work done by our volunteers,” said Jan Bernstein Chargin, PitStop Outreach Board Chair. “It takes people, companies and organizations working together to make a community strong. With Spectrum’s support, we will continue to provide food, basic needs and important information to the unhoused residents in our area, with the goal of ending homelessness for all.”

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 325 local nonprofits in 31 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 93,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Kara Bush, Senior Director of Government Affairs for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of broadband connectivity products. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

Mayor Marie Blankley was also on hand during the brief check-passing ceremony.

“I applaud Spectrum for partnering with organizations in the Gilroy community to address our local critical needs,” she said. “Strong relationships between private businesses and local nonprofits are especially valuable, as they show a heartfelt willingness to work together for our mutual benefit. Thank you, Spectrum, for this investment and partnership you’ve created to help strengthen the Gilroy community.”

Justin Tran, district representative for State Sen. John Laird, also presented PitStop Outreach with a proclamation on behalf of the senator.