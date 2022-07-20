good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
58.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
July 21, 2022
Article Search
pitstop outreach jan bernstein chargin senator john laird proclamation
PitStop Outreach Board Chair Jan Bernstein Chargin (third from left) accepts a proclamation from Sen. John Laird’s office on July 14. Contributed photo
FeaturedNews

PitStop Outreach receives $5K grant

Organization also recognized by senator

By: Staff Report
21
0

PitStop Outreach received a $5,000 grant from Spectrum on July 14 to help the organization deliver food and other necessities to those in need.

The mission of PitStop Outreach is to work in partnership with unhoused residents of Gilroy to improve their safety, health and well-being and to meet their basic needs.

“We are very grateful for Spectrum’s support for the PitStop Outreach program and the amazing work done by our volunteers,” said Jan Bernstein Chargin, PitStop Outreach Board Chair. “It takes people, companies and organizations working together to make a community strong. With Spectrum’s support, we will continue to provide food, basic needs and important information to the unhoused residents in our area, with the goal of ending homelessness for all.”

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 325 local nonprofits in 31 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 93,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Kara Bush, Senior Director of Government Affairs for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of broadband connectivity products. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

Mayor Marie Blankley was also on hand during the brief check-passing ceremony.

“I applaud Spectrum for partnering with organizations in the Gilroy community to address our local critical needs,” she said. “Strong relationships between private businesses and local nonprofits are especially valuable, as they show a heartfelt willingness to work together for our mutual benefit. Thank you, Spectrum, for this investment and partnership you’ve created to help strengthen the Gilroy community.”

Justin Tran, district representative for State Sen. John Laird, also presented PitStop Outreach with a proclamation on behalf of the senator.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Gilroy Little League Junior All Star baseball team caps fine season with run to Sectionals

Emanuel Lee -
Gilroy Junior All Star team Manager Nelson Villanueva is...
News

Nomination period opens for November election

Staff Report -
The nominations period opened on July 18 for candidates...
Business

Children’s Business Fair will showcase young creators

Staff Report -
About a year ago, my mother asked me if...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,653FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
rabbi mendel liberow fourth of july freedom fest

Religion: The American culture of kindness

Gilroy Little League Junior All Star baseball team caps fine season...