June 4, 2021
SportsHigh School Sports

PODCAST: CCS basketball playoffs preview | Cover 3 Sports

By: Juan Reyes
In this week’s episode, sports editors Emanuel Lee and Juan Reyes will recap what happened with some of our local soccer teams in this past weekend’s CCS championships.

Then they’ll talk about some of our favorite, and most interesting, sports moments that we’ve had since the beginning of January.

And finally, they’ll cap off the show with a preview of the Central Coast Section basketball playoffs to see where teams were placed in their respective brackets.

We’ll have all this and more on the Cover 3 Sports Podcast.

Juan Reyes

