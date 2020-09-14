Police arrest armed robbery suspects in Gilroy

Two men accused of robbing victim of money at gunpoint

Gilroy Police arrested two suspects over the weekend who robbed a victim at a local hotel at gunpoint earlier this month. Both suspects had recently been released from prison after serving time for felony convictions, according to police.

On Sept. 5, two men brandished a handgun and made criminal threats while robbing a victim of money at a hotel on the 5500 block of Monterey Road, according to Gilroy Police Sgt. John Ballard. The suspects threatened to kill the victim if the victim called the police; then they fled the scene.

Gilroy Police detectives investigated, and identified the suspects as Richard Valenzuela, 40, and David Pena, 32, Ballard said. Officers obtained a warrant for both suspects’ arrest.

Richard Valenzuela

On Sept. 11, police located Valenzuela at a motel on the 600 block of Leavesley Road, and arrested him without incident. On Sept. 12, officers located and arrested Pena as he was traveling in a vehicle.

Both suspects were booked at Santa Clara County Jail.

Valenzuela was released from prison in late April for a conviction on armed robbery, according to Ballard. He was on parole at the time of his arrest.

David Pena

Pena was released from prison in late March, for a conviction on being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to authorities. Pena was on felony probation for two felony counts at the time of his Sept. 12 arrest.

The Santa Clara County Special Enforcement Team, Morgan Hill Police and the Gilroy Police Department Anti-Crime Team assisted with this investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this case can call Gilroy Police Det. Jason Greathead at 408.846.0373.