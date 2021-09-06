Police blotter, Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2021: Stolen vehicles, car fire

Aug. 30
• A vehicle was stolen on Alexander Street and Banes Lane, Forest Street and Leavesley Road, and West Ninth and Princevalle streets.
• Vandalism was reported on the 7900 block of Monterey Street.
• Petty theft was reported on the 5800 block of Monterey Road at 3pm and 8500 block of Wren Avenue at 5pm.
• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 400 block of Lincoln Court at 9pm.
Aug. 31
• A vehicle was burglarized on the 1800 block of Leavesley Road.
• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 800 block of Monticelli Drive at 9am and 8500 block of Wren Avenue at 2pm.
• A vehicle was stolen on the 800 block of El Cerrito Way.
Sept. 1
• Grand theft was reported on the 400 block of Automall Court at 7am and 6600 block of Automall Parkway at 8am.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the 8500 block of Wren Avenue at 9pm.
Sept. 2
• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 7900 block of Miller Avenue at 10pm.
Sept. 3
• A stolen vehicle was recovered on Monterey Highway near Travel Park Circle.
• A business was burglarized on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle.
Sept. 4
• Grand theft was reported on the 8500 block of San Ysidro Avenue.
• A vehicle caught on fire on Leavesley Road near Marcella Avenue at 7pm. No structures were threatened.
Sept. 5
• A hit-and-run collision resulting in injuries was reported on the 5400 block of Monterey Highway at 2am.
Information is compiled from public records.