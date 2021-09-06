good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 8, 2021
NewsCrimeFeatured

Police blotter, Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2021: Stolen vehicles, car fire

By: Staff Report
Aug. 30

• A vehicle was stolen on Alexander Street and Banes Lane, Forest Street and Leavesley Road, and West Ninth and Princevalle streets.

• Vandalism was reported on the 7900 block of Monterey Street.

• Petty theft was reported on the 5800 block of Monterey Road at 3pm and 8500 block of Wren Avenue at 5pm.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 400 block of Lincoln Court at 9pm.

Aug. 31

• A vehicle was burglarized on the 1800 block of Leavesley Road.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 800 block of Monticelli Drive at 9am and 8500 block of Wren Avenue at 2pm.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 800 block of El Cerrito Way.

Sept. 1

• Grand theft was reported on the 400 block of Automall Court at 7am and 6600 block of Automall Parkway at 8am.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the 8500 block of Wren Avenue at 9pm.

Sept. 2

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 7900 block of Miller Avenue at 10pm.

Sept. 3

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on Monterey Highway near Travel Park Circle.

• A business was burglarized on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle.

Sept. 4

• Grand theft was reported on the 8500 block of San Ysidro Avenue.

• A vehicle caught on fire on Leavesley Road near Marcella Avenue at 7pm. No structures were threatened.

Sept. 5

• A hit-and-run collision resulting in injuries was reported on the 5400 block of Monterey Highway at 2am.

Information is compiled from public records.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

