Police blotter, Aug. 9-15, 2021: Rash of thefts

Aug. 9

• A sexual offense involving a child was reported on the 6100 block of Monterey Street at 3am.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 6900 block of Church Street and 9100 block of Church Street.

• Grand theft was reported on the 8500 block of San Ysidro Avenue.

• No injuries were reported in a crash on the 700 block of First Street at 10am.

• Trespassing was reported on the 8100 block of Burchell Road at 11am.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 8000 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard at 8pm.

Aug. 10

• Petty theft was reported on the 300 block of East Tenth Street.

• Vandalism was reported on the 300 block of Walnut Lane.

• Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 7500 block of Monterey Street at 10am.

Aug. 11

• Petty theft was reported on the 7100 block of Camino Arroyo.

• A home was burglarized on the 9300 block of Monterey Street.

Aug. 12

• A hit-and-run collision was reported on Monterey and West Tenth streets at 1am.

• A sexual offense involving a child was reported on the 7300 block of Rosanna Street at 8am.

• Grand theft was reported on the 100 block of Caspian Way and 6900 block of Automall Parkway.

• Petty theft was reported on the 200 block of East Tenth Street.

Aug. 13

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 9300 block of Monterey Street at 2am.

• A vehicle was stolen on Wren and Farrell avenues.

Aug. 15

• Theft was reported on the 4300 block of Monterey Road.

• Injuries were reported in a crash on the 3000 block of Hecker Pass Road at 5pm.

