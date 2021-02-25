Police blotter, Feb. 15-21, 2021: Fire at restaurant, stolen vehicles

Feb. 15

• Someone stole vehicles parked on the 6600 block of Thames Drive and 300 block of Walnut Lane.

• Vandalism was reported on the 9300 block of Monterey Road.

• A sexual assault was reported on the 6300 block of Monterey Street at 1pm.

• A burglary was reported on the 7000 block of Miller Avenue.

• A vehicle was burglarized on the 7900 block of Miller Avenue.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 300 block of Leavesley Road at 6pm.

• Grand theft was reported on the 9000 block of Brittany Court, 1200 block of Willow Court and 9200 block of Rancho Hills Drive.

Feb. 16

• Someone set a fire to the outdoor dining patio of Los Junior’s Mariscos on the 300 block of First Street. The patio was repaired and reopened on Feb. 19, an employee confirmed.

• Vandalism was reported on the 400 block of Automall Parkway.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 6600 block of Imperial Drive.

• A child was reportedly abused on the 6900 block of Church Street at 2pm.

• Grand theft was reported on the 200 block of East Tenth Street at 4pm.

• Petty theft was reported on the 6800 block of Cameron Boulevard at 4pm.

Feb. 18

• Grand theft was reported on the 1200 block of Third Street and 100 block of Lewis Street.

• An assault was reported on Monterey and Third streets at 3pm.

• A hit-and-run incident was reported on Eigleberry and West Eighth streets at 5pm.

Feb. 19

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of firearms discharged on Canada Road near Highway 152 at 10am.

• A report of firecrackers was made on the 7300 block of Crews Road at 7pm.

Feb. 20

• A vehicle was vandalized on the 2700 block of Ferguson Road.

Feb. 21

• A vehicle was stolen on Godfrey Avenue near Ferguson Road.

• An assault was reported on the first block of Third Street at 7pm.

Information is compiled from public records.