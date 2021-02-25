Police blotter, Feb. 15-21, 2021: Fire at restaurant, stolen vehicles

Feb. 15
• Someone stole vehicles parked on the 6600 block of Thames Drive and 300 block of Walnut Lane.
• Vandalism was reported on the 9300 block of Monterey Road.
• A sexual assault was reported on the 6300 block of Monterey Street at 1pm.
• A burglary was reported on the 7000 block of Miller Avenue.
• A vehicle was burglarized on the 7900 block of Miller Avenue.
• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 300 block of Leavesley Road at 6pm.
• Grand theft was reported on the 9000 block of Brittany Court, 1200 block of Willow Court and 9200 block of Rancho Hills Drive.
Feb. 16
• Someone set a fire to the outdoor dining patio of Los Junior’s Mariscos on the 300 block of First Street. The patio was repaired and reopened on Feb. 19, an employee confirmed.
• Vandalism was reported on the 400 block of Automall Parkway.
• A vehicle was stolen on the 6600 block of Imperial Drive.
• A child was reportedly abused on the 6900 block of Church Street at 2pm.
• Grand theft was reported on the 200 block of East Tenth Street at 4pm.
• Petty theft was reported on the 6800 block of Cameron Boulevard at 4pm.
Feb. 18
• Grand theft was reported on the 1200 block of Third Street and 100 block of Lewis Street.
• An assault was reported on Monterey and Third streets at 3pm.
• A hit-and-run incident was reported on Eigleberry and West Eighth streets at 5pm.
Feb. 19
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of firearms discharged on Canada Road near Highway 152 at 10am.
• A report of firecrackers was made on the 7300 block of Crews Road at 7pm.
Feb. 20
• A vehicle was vandalized on the 2700 block of Ferguson Road.
Feb. 21
• A vehicle was stolen on Godfrey Avenue near Ferguson Road.
• An assault was reported on the first block of Third Street at 7pm.
Information is compiled from public records.