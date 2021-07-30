Police blotter, July 19-25, 2021: Traffic collisions, hit-and-run cases

July 19

• Assault was reported on the 500 block of East Seventh Street at 2am.

• Someone stole a vehicle on the 6600 block of Automall Parkway.

• A hit-and-run collision occurred on East Tenth Street and Automall Parkway.

• Petty theft was reported on the 900 block of Renz Lane at noon.

• No injuries were reported in a traffic collision on Church and First streets at 4pm.

July 20

• Police arrested a suspect on a warrant on the 300 block of Leavesley Road at 1am.

• No injuries were reported in a traffic collision on Leavesley Road and Murray Avenue at 7am.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 300 block of Leavesley Road at 8am and 600 block of Leavesley Road at noon.

• A vehicle was burglarized on the 6900 block of Church Street.

• Petty theft was reported on the 7000 block of Monterey Street at 5pm.

July 21

• A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1300 block of Pacheco Pass Highway and Chestnut and East Seventh streets.

• Grand theft was reported on the 6000 block of Miller Avenue at 8am.

• Police arrested a suspect for a warrant on the 7600 block of Church Street at 11am.

• An assault was reported on the 100 block of Lewis Street at 6pm.

• Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 200 block of East Tenth Street at 9pm.

July 22

• Grand theft was reported on Church Street and Farrell Avenue at 10am.

• “Malicious mischief” was reported on the first block of Monterey Frontage Road at 6pm.

July 23

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of firearms being discharged on the 200 block of Farrell Avenue at 3pm.

July 24

• Firecrackers were reported on the 9300 block of Kern Avenue at 9pm.

July 25

• Assault and battery were reported on the first block of No Name Uno at 4pm.

Information is compiled from public records.