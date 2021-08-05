Police blotter, July 26-30, 2021: Vehicles stolen around Gilroy

July 26

• A drunk in public call was made on the 200 block of East Tenth Street at 1am.

• A business was burglarized on the 600 block of Leavesley Road.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 9100 block of Avezan Way and 8100 block of Westwood Drive.

July 27

• A business was burglarized on the 6800 block of Cameron Boulevard.

• Grand theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle at 8am.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 200 block of Nagareda Drive and on Eigleberry and West Sixth streets.

• Trespassing was reported on Murray Avenue and Willy Court at 10am.

• Petty theft was reported on Carnation Lane and Mantelli Drive at 1pm.

• A hit-and-run collision was reported on Leavesley Road and Murray Avenue at 4pm.

• A sexual offense involving a child was reported on the first block of Angra Lane at 10pm.

July 28

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 7500 block of Hanna Street at 6am.

• Petty theft was reported on the 6500 block of Eagle Ridge Court at 2pm and 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 3pm.

• A sexual offense involving a child was reported on the 7300 block of Railroad Street at 3pm.

• A drunk in public call was made on the 400 block of Automall Parkway at 5pm.

July 29

• Vandalism was reported on the 200 block of Lewis Street.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 6800 block of Camino Arroyo at 3pm.

• Major injuries were reported in a crash on Highway 101 near Leavesley Road at 3pm.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 7600 block of Church Street.

July 30

• A vehicle was stolen on the 8800 block of Lilly Avenue.

• A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 7400 block of Camino Arroyo at 1pm.

• Injuries were reported in a traffic collision on Eigleberry and West Seventh streets at 6pm.

Information is compiled from public records.