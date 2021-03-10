Police blotter, March 1-7, 2021: Burglary, ‘malicious mischief’

March 1

• Police responded to a sexual offense report on the 9500 block of Rancho Hills Drive at 1am.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 4300 block of Monterey Road.

• A vehicle collision resulting in injury occurred on the 8100 block of Murray Avenue at 8am.

• Grand theft was reported on the 6000 block of Monterey Street at 9am and 2300 block of Banyan Street at 10am.

• Vandalism was reported on the 9100 block of Desiderio Way.

• Police responded to reports of assault at Mantelli Drive and Santa Teresa Boulevard at 2pm and on the 100 block of West Eighth Street at 4pm.

• Elder abuse was reported on the 7200 block of Trenton Place at 4pm.

March 2

• A business was burglarized on the 7000 block of Monterey Street.

• Grand theft was reported on the 800 block of Sorrento Drive at 11am.

• A report of fraud was made on the 9200 block of N Egret Court at 2pm.

March 3

• A property crime described as “malicious mischief” by Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies was reported on the first block of Santa Teresa Boulevard at 5pm.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 7300 block of Orchard Drive.

March 4

• Grand theft was reported on the 7300 block of Church Street at 3pm.

• Police responded to a report of elder abuse on the 7300 block of Hanna Street at 11am.

March 7

• Petty theft was reported on the 8500 block of Wren Avenue at 6pm.

Information is compiled from public records.