Police blotter, March 22-28, 2021: Assault, stolen vehicles

March 22
• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 100 block of West Tenth Street at 9am.
• A business was burglarized on the 8100 block of Camino Arroyo at 1pm.
• A sexual offense was reported on the 7000 block of Eigleberry Street at 2pm.
March 23
• An assault was reported on Automall Parkway near Highway 101 at 2pm and 400 block of El Cerrito Way at 4pm.
• Petty theft was reported on the 300 block of Mantelli Drive at 10am, 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 2pm and 9300 block of Monterey Road at 2pm.
• A vehicle was stolen on the 7700 block of Monterey Street at 11pm.
March 24
• A vehicle was stolen on the 7600 block of Forest Street at 11am.
March 25
• A vehicle was stolen on the 2700 block of Ferguson Road.
• Theft was reported on the 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 6pm and 1200 block of Juniper Drive at 7pm.
• A report of firecrackers was made on the 9200 block of Loganberry Drive at 8pm.
March 27
• An assault was reported on the 5900 block of Travel Park Circle at 2pm.
March 28
• Police responded to report of assaults on the 300 block of Leavesley Road at 1am and 8800 block of Lilly Avenue at 6pm.
• A business was burglarized on the 100 block of Leavesley Road at 4pm.
