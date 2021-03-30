Police blotter, March 22-28, 2021: Assault, stolen vehicles

March 22

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 100 block of West Tenth Street at 9am.

• A business was burglarized on the 8100 block of Camino Arroyo at 1pm.

• A sexual offense was reported on the 7000 block of Eigleberry Street at 2pm.

March 23

• An assault was reported on Automall Parkway near Highway 101 at 2pm and 400 block of El Cerrito Way at 4pm.

• Petty theft was reported on the 300 block of Mantelli Drive at 10am, 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 2pm and 9300 block of Monterey Road at 2pm.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 7700 block of Monterey Street at 11pm.

March 24

• A vehicle was stolen on the 7600 block of Forest Street at 11am.

March 25

• A vehicle was stolen on the 2700 block of Ferguson Road.

• Theft was reported on the 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 6pm and 1200 block of Juniper Drive at 7pm.

• A report of firecrackers was made on the 9200 block of Loganberry Drive at 8pm.

March 27

• An assault was reported on the 5900 block of Travel Park Circle at 2pm.

March 28

• Police responded to report of assaults on the 300 block of Leavesley Road at 1am and 8800 block of Lilly Avenue at 6pm.

• A business was burglarized on the 100 block of Leavesley Road at 4pm.

Information is compiled from public records.