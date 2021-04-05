Police blotter, March 29-April 2, 2021: Vehicle burglaries, robbery call

March 29

• A vehicle was burglarized on the 6400 block of Church Street and 8100 block of Murray Avenue.

• Vandalism was reported on the 7800 block of Monterey Street at 1pm.

• Petty theft was reported on the 500 block of IOOF Avenue at 2pm and 200 block of East Tenth Street at 4pm.

• Police responded to a drunk in public call on the 900 block of First Street at 11pm.

March 30

• Police responded to reports of assaults on the 5900 block of Travel Park Circle at 10pm and 7700 block of Monterey Street at 11pm.

• A robbery was reported on the 300 block of Mantelli Drive at 8pm.

March 31

• A vehicle was burglarized on the 1200 block of Pappani Drive.

• Petty theft was reported on the 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 1pm and 900 block of Renz Lane at 5pm.

April 1

• Grand theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle at 4pm.

April 2

• No injuries were reported in a vehicle collision on Camino Arroyo and Renz Lane at 2pm.

Information is compiled from public records.