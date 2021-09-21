Police blotter, Sept. 13-19, 2021: Multiple traffic collisions

Sept. 13

• A suspect was arrested for DUI on the 300 block of East Tenth Street at midnight.

• A business was burglarized on the 6800 block of Cameron Boulevard.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 8100 block of Church Street.

• Injuries were reported in a traffic collision on the 1100 block of Sunrise Drive at 7am.

• Grand theft was reported on the 300 block of Cohansey Avenue.

• Petty theft was reported on the 800 block of First Street at 11am.

• Firearms were reported to have been discharged on the first block of Denio Avenue at 9pm.

Sept. 14

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 500 block of Stoney Court.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 8800 block of San Ysidro Avenue at 4am and 6800 block of Princevalle Street at 3pm.

• A business was burglarized on the 700 block of First Street.

Sept. 15

• Child abuse was reported on the 6300 block of Tannat Lane at 7am.

• Police responded to a report of robbery on the 6100 block of Monterey Road at 9am.

• Petty theft was reported on the 7200 block of Camino Arroyo at 6pm and 200 block of First Street at 8pm.

Sept. 16

• A bike was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Monterey Road.

• A vehicle crash damaged property on Monterey Street near Lewis Street at 8am.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 200 block of Fourth Street at 1pm and Santa Teresa Drive and Third Street at 8pm.

Sept. 17

• An assault was reported on the 900 block of Hoxett Street at 6am.

Sept. 18

• No injuries were reported in a traffic collision on the 200 block of Bolsa Road at 8pm.

• Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 600 block of First Street at 8pm.

Sept. 19

• An assault was reported on the 8200 block of Kern Avenue at midnight.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 200 block of East Tenth Street.

• No injuries were reported in a traffic collision on East Tenth and Chestnut streets at 11pm.

Information is compiled from public records.