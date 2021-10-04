Police blotter, Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021

Sept. 27
• A vehicle was reported stolen on Church Street and Welburn Avenue.
• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 7000 block of Eigleberry Street at 8am and 8200 block of Church Street at 8pm.
• A hit-and-run collision that damaged property was reported on Monterey and East Sixth streets at 8am.
• Vandalism was reported on the 7100 block of Hanna Street.
• Grand theft was reported on the 7600 block of Laurel Drive at 1pm.
• Petty theft was reported on the 8100 block of Monterey Street at noon and 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 3pm.
Sept. 28
• A vehicle was burglarized on the 6000 block of Monterey Street.
• Vandalism was reported on the 200 block of East Tenth Street.
• A driver was arrested for DUI on Forest Street and IOOF Avenue at 1am.
Sept. 29
• Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 7100 block of Camino Arroyo at 11am.
Sept. 30
• Grand theft was reported on West Eighth Street and Orchard Drive at 2am.
• Police received a report of firearms being discharged on the 8100 block of Burchell Road at 4am.
Oct. 1
• Vandalism was reported on Monterey Road and East Luchessa Avenue.
Oct. 3
• A fire was reported on Monterey Road and Ronan Avenue at 2pm.