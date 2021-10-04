good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 4, 2021
NewsCrimeFeatured

Police blotter, Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021

By: Staff Report
Sept. 27

• A vehicle was reported stolen on Church Street and Welburn Avenue.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 7000 block of Eigleberry Street at 8am and 8200 block of Church Street at 8pm.

• A hit-and-run collision that damaged property was reported on Monterey and East Sixth streets at 8am.

• Vandalism was reported on the 7100 block of Hanna Street.

• Grand theft was reported on the 7600 block of Laurel Drive at 1pm.

• Petty theft was reported on the 8100 block of Monterey Street at noon and 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 3pm.

Sept. 28

• A vehicle was burglarized on the 6000 block of Monterey Street.

• Vandalism was reported on the 200 block of East Tenth Street.

• A driver was arrested for DUI on Forest Street and IOOF Avenue at 1am.

Sept. 29

• Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 7100 block of Camino Arroyo at 11am.

Sept. 30

• Grand theft was reported on West Eighth Street and Orchard Drive at 2am.

• Police received a report of firearms being discharged on the 8100 block of Burchell Road at 4am.

Oct. 1

• Vandalism was reported on Monterey Road and East Luchessa Avenue.

Oct. 3

• A fire was reported on Monterey Road and Ronan Avenue at 2pm.

