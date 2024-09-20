Gilroy Police arrested a teen who was allegedly involved in an armed robbery in which a victim’s vehicle was stolen on Railroad Street. The incident is under investigation and authorities say more suspects may have been involved.

About 8pm Aug. 27, Gilroy Police responded to a 911 call reporting a robbery and carjacking on the 7400 block of Railroad Street, authorities said. Officers learned that the victim was sitting in his vehicle when multiple suspects approached him. At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

The suspects took the victim’s personal property and stole his vehicle, police said.

The stolen vehicle was located a short time later, abandoned on Walnut Lane. The suspects were not located at that time, police said.

Gilroy PD detectives later identified a suspect and on Sept. 18, the Gilroy/Morgan Hill SWAT team served a search warrant at a home on the 7500 block of Alexander Street, police said. Officers arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to the robbery and carjacking.

Police said the teen was booked at the Santa Clara County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Gilroy Police Department continues to investigate the crime. Anyone with information can call Gilroy PD Detective Jason Greathead at 408.846.0373. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 408.846.0330.