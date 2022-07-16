good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 18, 2022
Police investigate Gilroy bank robbery

Incident reported about 2pm July 14 on Camino Arroyo

By: Staff Report
Two masked suspects robbed a Gilroy bank at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, fleeing in a getaway vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

A Gilroy Police Department spokesperson said no one was hurt during the July 14 armed robbery of the bank, located on the 6900 block of Camino Arroyo. 

Officers responded to the bank at 2:05pm and determined that two masked suspects entered the bank and robbed it at gunpoint. 

There are no further details at this time. 

The Gilroy Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Det. Jason Greathead at (408) 846-0373. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the department’s tip line at (408) 846-0330.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Support Your Local Newspaper
