One dead, three injured in shooting at council member’s home

Four people were shot—one fatally—at a shooting at a party at Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz’ home early Saturday morning, according to police.

Gilroy Police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, about 12:55am Oct. 30.

When officers arrived, a large outdoor party was occurring at the residence, police said.

Investigating officers determined an altercation had taken place, and at least one person fired a gun, police said. A total of four people were shot.

A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The other three were transported to local hospitals, two with life threatening injuries.

City officials said the altercation and shooting happened at Armendariz’ home.

Mayor Marie Blankley said Armendariz was unharmed. Armendariz did not return a phone call requesting comment.

Gilroy Police continue to investigate the incident. Authorities have not released information on any potential suspects in the Oct. 30 incident.

Anyone with any information can call Gilroy Police Detective Chris Silva at (408) 846-0335. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Gilroy Police Department Tip Line at (408) 846-0330.