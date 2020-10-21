Police investigating Stoney Court homicide

A man was found dead on Stoney Court Oct. 20 in what police are considering a homicide.

According to Gilroy Police, at about 8pm, officers responded to the 500 block of Stoney Court on the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive adult male with multiple injuries.

The Gilroy Fire Department and paramedics arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was subsequently pronounced deceased.

Police are withholding the man’s name at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Silva at 408.846.0335 and reference case 20-4836.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 408.846.0330.