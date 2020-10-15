Police: Investigation yields explosives lab, homemade devices

Investigators found a homemade explosives lab and “multiple” improvised devices during a search of a Mantelli Drive home, Gilroy Police Sgt. John Ballard said Oct. 15.

The home on the 1700 block of Mantelli Drive has been under investigation since Oct. 12, when the Gilroy Fire Department responded to an explosion that left a man with serious injuries to his right hand.

The 53-year-old man, now considered a suspect, remains in the ICU at a local trauma center, according to Ballard. He has not been identified.

The 1700 block of Mantelli Drive, between Rancho Hills Drive and Learnard Way, reopened during the late morning of Oct. 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gilroy Police Detective Chris Silva at 408.846.0335 and mention GPD case 20-4701.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 408.846.0330.