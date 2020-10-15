Gilroy man accused of murder found dead in hotel

A Gilroy man suspected of a homicide in Milpitas last weekend was found dead in a hotel room Wednesday night, according to police.

Following a five-day search for suspect Kevin James Gitmed, 35, Milpitas Police officers located him at a hotel in Merced County, reads an Oct. 15 press release from Milpitas Police Department. With the help of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, officers served a search warrant at the hotel the evening of Oct. 14.

Kevin James Gitmed

Police announced their presence and ordered Gitmed to exit the hotel and surrender, authorities said. Officers heard no response after attempting to contact him numerous times, and forcibly entered the hotel room.

Upon entering the room, officers found Gitmed dead, police said. His death is currently being investigated by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Police had been looking for Gitmed since Causandra Inocencio, 40, of San Jose, was found with a gunshot wound in Milpitas the night of Oct. 10. About 10:16pm that night, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 30 block of Rancho Drive in Milpitas. When officers arrived, they found Inocencio suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers and paramedics provided aid to Inocencio at the scene. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died as a result of the gunshot wound, police said.

Milpitas Police identified Gitmed as a suspect in the homicide, and began searching for him. Gitmed and Inocencio knew each other prior to the shooting, police said.

The Oct. 15 press release notes that Gilroy Police—along with Merced County and U.S. Marshals authorities—assisted in the investigation and effort to locate Gitmed.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department Website at: http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip