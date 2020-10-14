Breath of Life Walk returns

The 18th annual Breath of Life Walk will take place on Oct. 17 with changes to keep participants safe.

Each year, the walk, put on by Breathe California of the Bay Area, Golden Gate, and

Central Coast, attracts people directly affected by lung disease as well as family, friends and others who wish to build healthier communities. The event raises funds for the agency’s lung disease, tobacco control and environmental stewardship programs.

Breathe California CEO Margo Sidener encourages this year’s walkers to participate virtually from their homes or the location of their choice, while a limited number visit on-site. Participants can get involved in helping the organization continue its community work.

“The programs and services we provide year-round rely on the funds we raise from our events,” Sidener said. “This year’s lung health threats are among the most serious in history, so we hope that you’ll come out or log in and join us for a great morning to show your support for Breathe California’s work.”

This year, a limited number of walkers can choose to participate in an “On-site Walk” starting off from Breathe California’s office in San Jose’s Rose Garden district, and all others can join a “Virtual Walk” by sending videos to be shared by Zoom conference on the day of the event. Everyone will be eligible for the prizes and raffle, virtual or live, and all registrants will receive an official Walk mask.

For information, visit lungsrus.org/breath-of-life-walk-2.