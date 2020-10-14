Businesses to present to Gilroy students

Christopher High School’s Student Business Club is hosting its first-ever Business Convention.

Representatives from local businesses and organizations, such as Christopher Ranch and the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival, will present to Gilroy Unified School District students on how to run a business.

The convention is being put on by Christopher High’s new Student Business Club. Club president and founder Maana Kolagotla, a sophomore at the school, said the goal of the club is to teach students about businesses and encourage young entrepreneurs to come to Gilroy.

“I created this club because as such a small farming town, we have so many businesses, however we never know about business ourselves,” she said. “As a club we want to spread business knowledge to as many as possible.”

The two-day convention will be held over Zoom Oct. 22-23, beginning at 12:50pm both days. More than 20 businesses and organizations will present.

“This will give kids the opportunity to learn about how to run a business,” Kolagotla said. “This will also benefit the business because they will get advertising. Most of the time people in Gilroy go to places like San Jose to get things that we have right here in Gilroy.”

Students can receive a link to the convention by visiting tinyurl.com/y4vp2yy8.