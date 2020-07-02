Police search for hit-and-run driver

Gilroy Police is searching for the driver of a vehicle who reportedly struck a bicyclist July 2 and fled the scene.

According to police, the collision happened at 9am in the parking lot of Burger King at 450 Leavesley Road. The vehicle is described as a white 2000s-era Dodge Caravan minivan with custom wheels and a cage in the rear cargo area. The windows of the van are clear and the cage in the cargo area is clearly visible. The vehicle may have minor damage to the passenger side.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a Hispanic male.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gilroy Police Department non-emergency number at 408.846.0350 regarding case 20-2930.