Police searching for suspect who shot kittens

Police are looking for an unknown suspect who reportedly shot two kittens and left them dead in the middle of the roadway.

According to Gilroy Police, on July 30 at about 11pm, two deceased kittens were located in the roadway on Eigleberry Street, between Seventh and Eighth streets. In a Facebook post, Gilroy Police called the condition of the kittens “disturbing” and said early observations suggested that both of them had been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gilroy Animal Control Officer Ferreyra at 408.846.0524.