May 6, 2022
Gilroy Branch American Association of University Women Quilt Show
Gilroy Branch of the American Association of University Women Quilt Show features the work of quilters throughout the region. Contributed photo
Quilt show benefits scholarship program

AAUW event takes place May 7

By: Staff Report
34
0

The Gilroy Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) invite the public to view a collection of custom quilts designed and created by quilters throughout the Bay Area. The event will be held on May 7 from 11am to 3pm at the IFDES Lodge, 250 Old Gilroy St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view custom quilts and the stories the quilts tell through fabric, color and design. Each quilt takes hours to produce a finished piece, and patterns are based on mathematical calculations to ensure the balance and symmetry. 

Although a leisure art in today’s world, quilting responded to necessity in its early history in America by providing bedding, recycling of fabric, and helped support war efforts during World Wars I and II. Some heritage quilts at the Quilt Show will be more than 50 years old.

As a part of the Quilt Show, attendees are invited to enjoy a light luncheon of tea sandwiches and dessert. In addition, a bed turning exhibit of quilts, demonstrations on quilting techniques, a boutique, raffles and a chance to win a custom designed Opportunity Quilt are all part of the $30 ticket.

Proceeds from the Gilroy AAUW Quilt Show underwrite scholarships for graduating seniors, as well as, sending girls exiting the seventh grade to the Tech Trek residential STEM program. Gilroy AAUW has been supporting student scholarships for 30 years and Tech Trek for 20 years providing pathways into science and math careers for young women.

To purchase tickets or donate in support of the Gilroy AAUW student scholarship programs, contact Judy Bozzo at 408.607.1621 or [email protected].

Staff Report

