good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
70.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 7, 2021
Article Search
The House of Tears Carvers of the Lummi Nation stopped at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy on June 5. Photo: Robert Eliason
FeaturedNews

‘Red Road to DC’ stops in Gilroy

Totem pole to be delivered to White House

By: Staff Report
85
0

The House of Tears Carvers of the Lummi Nation, hailing from Washington State, stopped at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy on June 5 on a cross-country “Red Road to DC” tour. 

They are traveling with a totem pole that is scheduled to be delivered to the White House this summer and will be displayed at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

The ceremony in Gilroy highlighted the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, who are opposing a proposed 320-acre sand and gravel mine on land known as Juristac, four miles southeast of Gilroy.

An Environmental Impact Report for the Sargent Ranch Quarry Project is being prepared before county officials consider a conditional use permit for the project. The draft EIR is expected to be released to the public in late 2021, according to county staff.

The Amah Mutsun say the project is proposed on the spiritual center of tribal territory and the former site of frequent ceremonial gatherings.

The 24-foot pole, carved from a 400-year-old cedar tree, depicts many issues and stories of significance to Indigenous communities such as missing and murdered Indigenous women, the protection of rivers and salmon runs, and family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

To follow the totem pole’s journey, visit redroadtodc.org.

Carvers Jewell Praying Wolf James (left) and Douglas James. Photo: Robert Eliason
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Gilroy High School

Youth is served: Emma Van Laar paces Gilroy High swim team

Emanuel Lee -
Emma Van Laar admits the monotony of swimming lap...
Christopher High School

Christopher, Gilroy track and field standouts look to PR in CCS Semifinals

Emanuel Lee -
Alexis Bembry and Karina Rodriguez had waited all season—check...
News

PHOTOS: Gilroy High School’s Class of 2021 celebrates in person

Erik Chalhoub -
Gilroy High School celebrated its nearly 340 graduates with...
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

‘Red Road to DC’ stops in Gilroy

Youth is served: Emma Van Laar paces Gilroy High swim team