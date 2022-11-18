Religion: A Thanksgiving invitation

All of South County is invited to the annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, held Nov. 20 at Congregation Emeth, 17835 Monterey Street, Morgan Hill, beginning at 3pm. Clergy and lay leaders in the interfaith community who live in both Morgan Hill and Gilroy will participate. This year’s theme is “Thankful in Community.”

Light refreshments will be served. Guests are encouraged to bring a canned food donation. The service is jointly sponsored by the Interfaith Clergy Alliance and the Interfaith CommUNITY of South County (ICSC).

For further information, contact Rabbi Debbie Israel, Interfaith Activities Executive Director, at [email protected] or go to ICSCFAITH.ORG/EVENTS.