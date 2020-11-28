Richmond man arrested in Gilroy stabbing incident

A Richmond man was arrested Nov. 27 after stabbing a person in downtown Gilroy.

According to Gilroy Police, at about 6:30pm, an employee of a business on the 7300 block of Monterey Street confronted a group of people who were causing a disturbance outside. After being confronted, the suspect, Aris David Perez, 19, of Richmond, reportedly stabbed the employee numerous times and fled the area with two other people.

Aris David Perez

Gilroy Police officers arrived on scene and provided life-saving first aid to the victim who was subsequently flown to a local trauma center and is expected to survive.

The investigation led officers to a residence in Gilroy where Perez was observed as a passenger in a vehicle leaving the area. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested Perez for attempted homicide.

Perez was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. The female driver was arrested for DUI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Greathead at 408.846.0373 and reference case number 20-5468.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.