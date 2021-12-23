good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 23, 2021
The Rotary Club of Gilroy purchased 125 new coats and dozens of other warm clothing items that will be donated to Gilroy Unified School District students in need. Photo courtesy of Rotary Club of Gilroy
Rotary Club of Gilroy provides winter necessities to local families

Dozens of coats, warm clothing items donated

By: Staff Report
Members of the Rotary Club of Gilroy recently donated winter clothing to students in need.

For their winter community service project, the Rotary Club of Gilroy supported Gilroy Unified School District’s efforts to provide winter clothing for children in kindergarten through 12th grade. Many of the families in need are part of the McKinney-Vento (homeless students), migrant and foster youth programs.

Rotary members were able to raise $4,148 and an additional $275 in Target gift cards. Using these funds, Rotary purchased 125 new coats, several dozen beanie hats and another several dozen gloves ranging in sizes.

In addition, dozens of warm clothing items were also donated to this project.

“Locally, our members take to heart their commitment to unite and take action to make our community stronger by providing basic needs where necessary,” Rotary Club of Gilroy President Ryan Dinsmore said. “This project is a reflection of that commitment.” 

Gilroy Rotary is an organization working to make the community a better place for all. It provides grants, scholarships and donations in support of a variety of community needs.

The club meets Tuesdays at noon. For information, email [email protected].

