February 18, 2021
FeaturedNews

Rotary Club of Gilroy collecting grocery gift cards

By: Staff Report
The Rotary Club of Gilroy is collecting and donating gift cards from grocery stores to St. Joseph’s Family Center and the Salvation Army.

The gift cards will be distributed to the families these organizations serve.  

For those interested in donating, gift cards can be purchased in denominations up to $50 from local places of business which sell groceries.

The gift cards are being collected at the following locations:

• Alpine Landscapes, 8595 Murray Ave., 7am-4pm, Monday-Friday

• Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, 7471 Monterey St., 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday

• Fortino Winery, 4525 Hecker Pass Highway, noon-4pm, Thursday-Sunday

For information, email Whitney Pintello at [email protected]

Staff Report

