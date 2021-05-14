Safeway pharmacies now offer walk-in vaccinations

Safeway is now offering Covid-19 vaccinations without an appointment at the grocery store chain’s pharmacies, the company announced Friday.

Safeway has more than 90 pharmacies across the Bay Area. Across the country, pharmacies at Safeway and other grocery stores owned by Albertsons Companies have administered more than 4 million vaccine doses.

“We are committed to offering convenient and easy to access vaccination solutions for our customers,” Safeway Pharmacy Director Narayanan Ramachandran said. “As Covid-19 vaccine supply has improved, we are enabling walk-in vaccination solutions available across all our pharmacies.”

Coronavirus vaccinations are available for free at Safeway pharmacies for people age 12 and up.

Customers can still schedule a vaccination appointment at https://www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html.

People who get vaccinated at a Safeway pharmacy will receive a coupon for 10 percent off a grocery purchase of up to $200.

Safeway has two pharmacies in Morgan Hill, located at 840 East Dunne Ave. and 235 Tennant Station; and one in Gilroy, at 905 First Street. The Hollister Safeway store and pharmacy is located at 591 Tres Pinos Road.