60.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
September 20, 2023
Article Search
stevie dog tree san juan bautista
Stevie the Yorkshire Terrier is perched high above a tree in San Juan Bautista on Sept. 10 as passersby hold a tarp in case the dog fell off while waiting for firefighters to arrive. Contributed photo
FeaturedNews

San Juan Bautista dog rescued after climbing tree

Firefighters, pedestrians join rescue effort

By: submitted
23
0

A Sunday evening stroll turned into a heart-stopping adventure when a one-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Stevie found himself in a perilous predicament high atop a tree limb in San Juan Bautista.  

The incident unfolded on Sept. 10, when Stevie’s owners took him for a walk to the community soccer field. Stevie, a spirited Yorkie, has a penchant for tree climbing, but this time, he outdid himself, the owners said.

Typically, his escapades involve scaling to a modest height of three or four feet. However, on this day, Stevie’s adventurous spirit led him to new heights, quite literally. 

In pursuit of a squirrel, Stevie ascended an overhanging tree limb, eventually reaching 25 feet from the ground. 

Despite his owners’ frantic pleading, Stevie remained undeterred, perched high above. Two passing pedestrians stepped in, positioning themselves under Stevie to try to catch him should he fall off. Across the street, a quick-thinking neighbor brought a tarp, and the good samaritans assembled firmly holding each corner of the tarp, creating a makeshift safety net.

A quick call to the San Juan Bautista Fire Department brought firefighters racing to the scene. They parked their firetruck beneath the tree and extended a ladder to reach Stevie.

Firefighter Steve Cabral climbed the ladder and plucked the tree-climbing Yorkie from his perch. The onlooking crowd broke out in applause as Cabral and Stevie made their way back to solid ground. The coincidence of a firefighter named Steve saving a dog named Stevie added an unexpected touch of humor and warmth to the heroic feat.

Stevie’s owner, Bella, runs the nearby San Juan Bautista clothing store Street Urchin, where visitors can come visit the intrepid little Yorkie who lived to tell the tale.

submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

PHOTO: Gilroy Senior Center honors longtime member

The Gilroy Senior Center celebrated the dedication of the...
News

PHOTO: Gilroyan grows award-winning pumpkin for county fair

This 542-pound pumpkin, grown by Sherman Wallace of Gilroy,...
News

Local Scene: Gilroy Police to hold DUI checkpoint

Police holding DUI checkpoint on Sept. 22 The Gilroy Police...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
1,037FollowersFollow
2,590FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Mustangs girls volleyball have eyes set on league title

Ted Carpenetti Room gilroy senior center

PHOTO: Gilroy Senior Center honors longtime member