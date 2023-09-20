60.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
September 20, 2023
Article Search
Ted Carpenetti Room gilroy senior center
Photo courtesy of City of Gilroy
FeaturedNews

PHOTO: Gilroy Senior Center honors longtime member

By: Staff Report
17
0

The Gilroy Senior Center celebrated the dedication of the Ted Carpenetti Room on Sept. 15. Up until his death at the age of 105, Carpenetti, a resident of Gilroy since the 1940s, was an active member of the Senior Center for more than two decades. Following his passing, Carpenetti’s family, upon his request, donated funds to support the center. The Gilroy Senior Advisory Board recommended the renaming of a room at the center, which was approved by the Parks and Recreation Commission and the City Council. Close to 100 people, including family members from the East Coast, celebrated the festivities. Pictured, Carpenetti’s family gathers around the newly named Ted Carpenetti Room sign.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

San Juan Bautista dog rescued after climbing tree

A Sunday evening stroll turned into a heart-stopping adventure...
News

PHOTO: Gilroyan grows award-winning pumpkin for county fair

This 542-pound pumpkin, grown by Sherman Wallace of Gilroy,...
News

Local Scene: Gilroy Police to hold DUI checkpoint

Police holding DUI checkpoint on Sept. 22 The Gilroy Police...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
1,037FollowersFollow
2,590FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Mustangs girls volleyball have eyes set on league title

stevie dog tree san juan bautista

San Juan Bautista dog rescued after climbing tree