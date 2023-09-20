PHOTO: Gilroy Senior Center honors longtime member

The Gilroy Senior Center celebrated the dedication of the Ted Carpenetti Room on Sept. 15. Up until his death at the age of 105, Carpenetti, a resident of Gilroy since the 1940s, was an active member of the Senior Center for more than two decades. Following his passing, Carpenetti’s family, upon his request, donated funds to support the center. The Gilroy Senior Advisory Board recommended the renaming of a room at the center, which was approved by the Parks and Recreation Commission and the City Council. Close to 100 people, including family members from the East Coast, celebrated the festivities. Pictured, Carpenetti’s family gathers around the newly named Ted Carpenetti Room sign.