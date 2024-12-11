A San Mateo woman died in a collision with a big-rig on Highway 152 in Gilroy on Dec. 9, according to authorities.

About 3:15pm, the California Highway Patrol received reports of a traffic crash on State Route 152, west of State Route 156 in Gilroy. Responding officers arrived and saw that a deadly head-on collision had taken place, the CHP said.

A 2010 Lexus, driven by a 79-year-old San Mateo woman, had collided with a 2023 Kenworth truck driven by a San Jose man, authorities said. The Lexus had crossed into oncoming traffic into the path of the Kenworth. The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene

“We extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost a loved one in this tragic incident,” CHP Area Commander Capt. Noel Coady said. “This heartbreaking event underscores the critical importance of adhering to traffic regulations and prioritizing safety on our roads. As we delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding this crash, we are reminded that our

actions behind the wheel can have profound consequences.”

Police do not think drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver who died.

Anyone with information about the accident can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area office at 408.427.0700.