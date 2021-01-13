good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 13, 2021
Santa Clara County: Beware of fake vaccine texts

Text messages for appointments misinforming residents, county warns

By: Staff Report
Text messages circulating in Santa Clara County are wrongly informing residents that they can register to receive the Covid-19 vaccine based on an “extra” supply of doses, health officials warned.

According to Santa Clara County Public Health, some residents have reported that they received text messages wrongly providing them with registration links for appointments at vaccination sites in Santa Clara County.

The messages originated from an unofficial source, officials said.

“The County is investigating the source of this misinformation and reminds the public that vaccination appointments are currently being scheduled for healthcare workers who qualify for vaccination under Phase 1A,” officials stated in a press release.

The county expects that healthcare providers in the region will soon expand access to the next group of residents eligible for vaccination under the state’s guidance for Phase 1B, Tier 1, which includes people ages 75 and older, and certain frontline workers such as those in agriculture and education.

A website created by the county, sccfreevax.org, provides vaccine-related information in Santa Clara County, and is regularly updated to reflect which community members are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, as well as how those individuals can schedule appointments. Every person will be asked to provide verification of their status upon arrival to a vaccination site for their appointment.

