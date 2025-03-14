Dr. Sara Cody—a nationally recognized public health official who was a leader and a pioneer in the Bay Area’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic—has announced her retirement from her position as Santa Clara County Health Officer.

Cody has served the county for more than 25 years, with 12 of those as the county health officer. Cody has also served as the county’s director of the public health department since 2015. Her retirement is effective in April.

Cody rose to national prominence due to her “rapid and trailblazing initiatives” during the Covid-19 pandemic that paved the way for other regions’s response to the virus—efforts that ultimately saved countless lives in Santa Clara County and beyond, county staff said.

“Serving the community in this role has been an extraordinary privilege, and I am grateful for the support and guidance I’ve received along the way, from community members, staff and county leaders,” Cody said. “Now is the right time to pass the baton to the next set of public health leaders. I know the department and the county will continue to make thoughtful public health decisions and support the critical work that so many across the county rely on every day.”

As Health Officer during the pandemic, Cody was responsible for issuing the first stay-at-home order in the nation after some of the first Covid-19 deaths in the nation occurred in Santa Clara County. She worked collaboratively with neighboring jurisdictions to present a unified front against Covid, ensuring consistent health policies to prevent the spread of infection, according to county staff.

Her early actions and initiatives, along with her Bay Area peers, maintained one of the lowest death rates during the pandemic. Under Cody’s leadership, Santa Clara County also became the second most vaccinated large county in the country.

“Dr. Cody is an exceptional public servant who has served our county with distinction and a deep commitment to our community,” said County Executive James R. Williams. “Her proactive leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic saved many lives. Her focus on health equity and outcomes has made our Public Health Department more responsive to community needs.

“As a nationally recognized expert, she leaves a legacy of excellence in public service and has set a new standard for what public health leadership looks like in our country. I want to thank Dr. Cody for all that she has done to improve the health and well-being of communities across Santa Clara County.”

Cody joined the Santa Clara County Public Health Department in July 1998 as the Communicable Disease Controller and Deputy Health Officer, where she oversaw investigation of reportable diseases and outbreaks, planned for public health emergencies and responded to SARS, H1N1 influenza, and emerging infectious diseases, county officials said. She was promoted to County Health Officer in 2013 and added the role of Director of the Public Health Department in 2015.

In the decade since, she reorganized the department to prioritize racial and health equity, strengthen capacity to respond to infectious diseases and integrate physician leaders into the department. She created a science branch to ensure that public health policies and programs were evidence-based and thoroughly evaluated, in addition to making Santa Clara County health data available to the public through dashboards and other tools.

“In working with Dr. Sara Cody over the years, I have been inspired by her bold leadership, willingness to make difficult decisions, and an unwavering commitment to serving the county’s most vulnerable populations,” said Camille Llanes-Fontanilla, a community leader. “Her approach has saved countless lives and has strengthened a community approach to public health.”

Raised in Santa Clara County, Cody went to Stanford for an undergraduate degree, then to Yale School of Medicine, county officials said. She completed a medical internship and residency in internal medicine at Stanford Hospital. She also served as a CDC disease detective—an officer in the world-renowned Epidemic Intelligence Service—before joining the county’s public health department.

Cody has received numerous awards for her contributions during the pandemic, including certificates of recognition from both the U.S. Congress and the California state legislature. Additionally, she was honored with the Milton and Ruth Romer Prize in 2020 for Creative Local Public Health Work by the American Public Health Association and was recognized among the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 2020 Women of Influence.

Santa Clara County Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Sarah Rudman, will serve as Acting Health Officer and Director as of April 11, the county said.