After two middling seasons, the Christopher High School girls soccer team rebounded with a spectacular campaign in 2024-25.

The Cougars finished second in league with a 6-2-2 mark, were 14-6-3 overall and won two thrilling post-season games on their way to a second place finish in the Central Coast Section Division IV playoffs.

In the Blossom Valley Athletic League, Santa Teresa East Division, the Cougars parlayed splits with Evergreen Valley and Silver Creek into a near dead-heat for the top. EV prevailed with a 7-2-1 mark, with CHS just a smidge behind along with Silver Creek, who had the same record. In league play, the Cougars scored 25 goals and allowed just eight.

In the playoffs, Christopher faced a challenging set of opponents and played exemplary soccer. They opened by defeating Hollister 3-2 in overtime on Feb. 22.

On Feb. 26, the Cougars won a thrilling back-and-forth semifinal against Nueva. The match ended 2-2 and the Cougars moved on by topping the Mavericks 4-3 on penalty kicks. In an afternoon title match on March 1 at Del Mar, Christopher and Soquel played scoreless soccer for regulation time and two overtimes.

The contest shifted into penalty kicks and Soquel took the trophy by prevailing 3-2.

“I was really proud of all the girls’ efforts,” coach Matt Oetinger said. “(We) played three consecutive games of double overtime within seven days and they stayed locked in until the bitter end.”

Senior Ella Oetinger led the offense all season, with the deft skills, poise and scoring touch of an elite striker. The attack also featured the versatile talents of Hannah Sandoval and the speed and passing of Erika Toledano.

Major contributions came from Rylie Costa, Sophia Contreras, Michelle Espinosa, Kyla Velasco, Isabella Herrera and the ultra-talented freshman midfielder Alia Herrera.

The fierce back line included Alyssa Montejano, Lizzy Jaimes, Emma Gonsolin and the solid center back play of Brooklyn Rosa. Adalyn Mosher was a cool, calm customer in goal and made big stops repeatedly.

In 2022-23, Christopher lost its playoff opener to Presentation and last year’s team did not advance. This group of Cougars excelled throughout the year and fought through a competitive post-season to re-establish Christopher in the section’s elite, recalling teams of the Covid-shortened 2020-21 year with a CCS Division III title and the 2021-22 team that won the crown in Division II.

The playoff stretch began with a home match against Hollister, a power from the top of the soccer-crazy Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division. The Balers, who won section and NorCal titles in the 2022-23 season, were in third behind Salinas and Soledad this year. They featured a particularly strong attack and midfield.

Christopher pulled ahead twice, with goals by Oetinger and Sandoval, but Hollister tied the contest both times. Close chances thrilled the crowd late in regulation. CHS scored early in overtime on another Oetinger goal. Hollister had several great chances late but were foiled.

“It was crazy out there,” Sandoval said. “We came together. I am proud of our team. We had some injuries but we stepped up. We knew we could do it.”

Oetinger opened the scoring in the 13th minute. As with many goals all year, it was a picture-perfect pass from Alia Herrera that got the ball to Oetinger for a chance.

“Alia had the ball and found me,” Oetinger said. “I took a touch and found the room to bait the keeper and get her to move and then put it in.”

Hollister came back strong and tied the score in the 26th minute. In the 52nd minute, CHS took the lead again as Sandoval scored on a long free kick with a rocket to the top corner of the net. However, the Balers tied the match at 2-2 in the 60th minute.

Just 1:15 into the first overtime, Christopher took the lead again. Oetinger got free, took her time to deke the goalie and ripped the ball in the net for a 3-2 lead that held up.

“It took grit,” Oetinger said. “It’s all about grit, who wants it more.”

The Cougars’ win came via a handful of close-in pressure saves from Mosher, especially in a wild final sequence in the last minute of the second overtime.

“I don’t think; I just go for it,” Mosher said. “You really have to track the players and know where the ball is. I set my feet and track the ball.”

Coach Matt Oetinger reflected on his usual stars and the young phenom Alia Herrera. He added that other young players made big contributions to make the victory possible.

“Erika Toledano had a great game tonight,” Oetinger said. “Michelle Espinosa and Isabelle Herrera all stepped it up. Ella obviously with the two goals, was big for us. We asked Sophia Contreras to mark No. 14 (Briella Rose Perham) and she did well. There were a lot of momentum swings and we’re happy with the win.”

On a chilly night at home for the semifinal, the Cougars welcomed up-and-coming 19-2 Nueva School of Hillsborough. Christopher took control late in the first half with a superb play from Sandoval to Alia Herrera to Ella Oetinger, who drew the goalie out and nailed in a score in the 27th minute. Christopher added another in the 36th minute when Herrera scored on a rebound.

But Nueva came out energized after the break. They scored just 1:45 into the second half to close within 2-1. Their speed-based attack continued to threaten and the Mavericks tied the contest 2-2 with a score in the 59th minute.

Then, in injury time, a collision in the box gave Nueva a penalty kick. But Mosher made the play of the game, saving the PK with an athletic move to her left.

Christopher sophomore Brooklyn Rosa scores the winning goal during penalty kicks against the Nueva School Feb. 26. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

“It was really hectic out there,” Contreras said. “They were everywhere but you’ve got to keep your head up.”

After two scoreless overtimes, the game went to penalty kicks. Christopher got scores from Sandoval, Mosher, Alia Herrera and Rosa while Nueva failed twice, the second shot going wide and the third being smothered by Mosher. Rosa’s goal ended the match 4-3 and the players rushed off the bench for a huge celebration of hugs, cheers and shouts.

“It felt amazing to win,” Rosa said. “We had let it get away from us but in overtime, we stepped it up.”

Mosher was calm about her big plays, the PK stop in regulation (overtime) and the winning saves in the shootout.

“I just watch her hips and watch her eyes,” Mosher said, referring first to the regulation PK save. “I read her eyes. It was on the ground and I got it. In the shootout, I just try to clear my mind and focus. I went to my right and was able to push it away.”

In the CCS title match, the two sides battled back and forth, with neither Soquel nor Christopher putting the ball in the net. After 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes that comprised two scoreless overtimes, the teams went to penalty kicks and the Knights prevailed 3-2.

“You hate for your season to end, and your attempt to win a CCS championship ended in penalty kicks. It’s a pretty brutal way to lose,” coach Oetinger said. “Again, just super proud of the girls.”