UPDATE 8pm:

Santa Teresa Boulevard reopened after police said an explosive device found in the roadway was rendered safe by the Santa Clara County bomb squad.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Santa Teresa Boulevard is currently closed in both directions between Day Road and Fitzgerald Avenue due to a “suspicious object” found in the roadway, according to Gilroy Police.

Commuters are advised to plan an alternate route and avoid the area.

Police said more information will be released when it is available.